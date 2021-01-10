At $2.499M, Here’s the Most Expensive Home for Sale in New Iberia

If you've ever wanted to own your own plantation and have an extra couple of million lying around, now might be the time to jump on this great deal.

The Dulcito Plantation in New Iberia recently hit the market and can be yours for only $2,499,000.

The home was built around 1800 and currently boasts five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and has 4,438 square feet of living area. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 22, 1994.

The two-story raised creole cottage style home is located at 5918 W Old Spanish Trail.

As you'll see in the pictures below, it looks nicely kept and features many modern amenities while maintaining the historic and authentic feel of the home.

The estate sits on around 54 acres giving the owner a feeling of complete seclusion and privacy.

Also on the property is a barn that has six horse stalls and horse arena and a 5,500 square foot metal pavilion which has many uses, from storage of large equipment to outdoor gatherings and parties.

To see all the property details, visit the home's MLS listing on Realtor.com.