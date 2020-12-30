Only four players have ever scored 6 touchdowns in an NFL game.

Only two players have ever rushed for 6 touchdowns in an NFL game.

Alvin Kamara is on both lists.

The New Orleans Saints 4-time Pro Bowl running back put together an unforgettable Christmas day performance in a 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings, rushing 22 times for a single-game career-best 155 yards (7.0 avg.) and 6 touchdowns. He also reeled in three catches for 17 yards, giving him 172 total yards from scrimmage.

He's been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Currently leading the NFL with 21 total touchdowns in 2020, Kamara has found the end zone more than any Saints player has in a single season.

New Orleans (11-4) has one game left in the regular season this Sunday, as they battle NFC South foe Carolina (5-10) at 3:25.

The Saints have already clinched the NFC South and can enter the playoffs anywhere between the 1 and 3 seed, based on what happens in week 17 involving two other games. (For a full rundown of Saints playoff scenarios, click here)