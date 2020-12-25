For the fourth consecutive season, the New Orleans Saints are NFC South Champions.

In the lone NFL game on Christmas day, the Saints topped the Minnesota Vikings 52-33, improving to 11-4 on the season, and for the first time in franchise history, have won their division four straight times.

Other milestones were met or made by New Orleans, including 6 rushing touchdowns by Alvin Kamara, tying the all-time NFL single-game record, set by NFL Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers on November 28th, 1929.

He also set a career-best in rushing yards with 155, as the Saints grinded out a season-best 264 yards on the ground.

"The O-Line, kudos to them," said Kamara to Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews after the win. "They (offensive line) get the gameball for sure. They put us in a position to win. (Coach) Sean (Payton) dialed it up. It's good to win."

Quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL's all-time passing yards leader, tossed 19 completions for 311 yards, surpassing 80,000 for his career in the process, becoming the first QB to reach the milestone.

The Saints wrap up their regular season on Sunday, January 3rd in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers (4-10).

New Orleans can currently finish anywhere between first and third in the NFC playoff seeding.