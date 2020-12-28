Saints Playoff Scenarios Heading Into Week 17

Based on a number of different scenarios, the New Orleans Saints can finish as the 1, 2 or 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Week 17 of the NFL season will features a dozen games with playoff implications, and several that will impact the Saints playoff scenarios.

Most important on the list is the Saints (11-4) regular-season finale in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers (5-10).

With a win against Carolina, coupled with a Seattle Seahawks (11-4) win versus the San Francisco 49ers, and a Green Bay Packers (12-3) loss to the Chicago Bears would give the Saints the 1 seed, and a first round bye.

Any other scenario involving a Saints win would lead them to #2 spot in the NFC playoff picture.

If New Orleans and Seattle both lose, the Saints would remain the #2 seed, regardless of Green Bay's outcome versus Chicago.

If the Saints lose to the Panthers, and Seattle defeats San Francisco, New Orleans will fall to the 3 seed.

With only one team earning a bye in each conference this year, the #1 seed is as big an advantage as its ever been.