10 Times Cajuns Have Invaded Pop Culture [Photos]

Here in South Louisiana, we possess a certain je ne sais quoi that quite often the rest of the world falls in love with. There are things we have in Acadiana that people just can't experience anywhere else. Whether it's our food, music, art, or lifestyle, there have been numerous times where our lil' slice of heaven has infiltrated pop culture all over the world.

Below is truly just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Cajuns and Cajun culture showing up in pop culture throughout the years.