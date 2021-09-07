Macy’s Teams Up With Cajun Navy to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts

Cajun Navy Ground Force has teamed up with Macy's Department Stores to continue supporting Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Macy's customers are invited to round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar through September 14, 2021, and that change will be donated to Cajun Navy Ground Force.

"What an honor!" said Cajun Navy Founder Rob Gaudet. "We are absolutely humbled to be supported by this amazing legendary American company from their physical stores across the south. To help with Hurricane Ida, please shop at Macy's where you can roll up your purchase amount to the highest dollar as a donation to us. You will be providing support for families in need in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. Guess where we will be doing our Christmas shopping this year?"

To assist the community's immediate needs, Macy's has also made a $50,000 donation to Cajun Navy Ground Force to support its Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Macy's also helps its colleagues through the North Star Relief Fund, a designated 501(c)(3) charity that is funded primarily by Macy's and its employees. This fund provides rapid, direct financial assistance to employees in need during times of natural disaster or personal hardship.

Cajun Navy Ground Force is based in Houma, Louisiana. For more information about the Cajun Navy or to donate, visit CajunRelief.org. Those wishing to volunteer with Cajun Navy Ground Force should register at CrowdRelief.net.