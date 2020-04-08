‘Cupid Shuffle’ Remade as ‘Covid Shuffle’ is the Smile You Need [Video]

DJs Dave Bernstein and Gary Jenkins have reworked "Cupid Shuffle" by Acadiana's own Cupid in a fun way that both entertains and informs, and it's called the "COVID Shuffle".

As Gary Jenkins says on his YouTube channel, "with all the negativity going on with this virus, we thought we'd brighten your day with this little video."

As they say in the video, "Do your dance, wash your hands" and smile a little, we'll all get through this together.