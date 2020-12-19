Driving through Acadiana for people who are native to the area might not be a big deal, because this is what we grew up with. But for someone from outside of our area, there are sights here that really stand out.

Many people who visit Louisiana come in on an interstate, hit Baton Rouge or New Orleans, and then take the interstate out to their next destination. But for those who decide to get into the real parts of Acadiana, there are some drives that they really must see.

From wide-open prairies to oak-and-moss-canopied roads, here are 10 must-drive roads in Acadiana.