Ten Amazing Staycation Ideas

I’m willing to bet this year's staycations will probably be the highest they’ve ever been. The coronavirus pandemic and many people losing some of their income will be the top reasons families chose to do a staycation versus a vacation this year. The truth is that we all need time to check out. We need a few days to relax, unplug, enjoy family time and have some fun. The point of a staycation is to make it feel as much like a real family getaway as possible, without traveling. The best advice I can give for a staycation is to make sure you have a family meeting before you do it and plan it out. Make sure everyone is on the same page and likes the plans you put in place. Just like a real vacation, no cleaning, no watching the news, no sleeping all day, no fighting, and no sitting around watching tv. If you’re looking for some ideas to make your staycation feel more like a vacation, here are ten ideas you might like.