You and 38 of Your Friends Can Rent This Louisiana Lodge for Less Than $100 a Night

Picture this: a wildlife wilderness resort with lodges and cabins and RV parking. A place where you can fish, swim, kayak, plays tennis, hike and cook out under the stars. If it's the right time of year, you can even hunt there.

Now, what if I said you can have all this with 38 of your closest friends, drive less than an hour to get there and pay less than $100 each, would you be in?

If this sounds like your kind of fun, look no further than the Crying Eagle Lodge located in the quaint Louisiana town of Basile (located in both Acadia and Evangeline Parishes).

The complex can be rented as a whole and has tons to offer. First off, it sleeps 39 with 15 total bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. It features The Eagle Lodge, The Bungalow, The Cottage, and a quaint small cabin.

Other highlights include: included breakfast, pool table, hot tub, swimming pool (communal), fishing pond, tennis court and many species of deer running free in the park for visitors to enjoy.

If you wanted to book the property, it's roughly $3,000 per night. If you packed the place with the 39 people that it sleeps, that comes out to less than $100 per night.

You got to admit, it would make for a pretty sweet weekend.

Get booking information and all you to need to know about the Crying Eagle Lodge at their website here.