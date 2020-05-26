You Might Not Ever Be Able To Do These in Restaurants Again

Things have changed in America, and around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic. It seems like such a short time ago that we were dancing at festivals, going out to eat in groups at our favorite restaurant, and singing along loud and proud to artists at live concerts. Not so much anymore. And we don't know if it will ever get back to normal.

One of the things I missed the most during quarantine was going out to eat. Yes, I got curbside, yes I got delivery, and yes I supported my local establishments. But it was definitely NOT the same as sitting down with your family to a birthday dinner at your special spot. And let's be honest, some of those very same places might not make it through the pandemic.

Eat This, Not That! has come up with some things that we might not be able to do again in a restaurant. And I kinda hate it. The list is below, y'all. Not set in stone, of course, but a possibility for all of these to occur.