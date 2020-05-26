You Might Not Ever Be Able To Do These in Restaurants Again
Things have changed in America, and around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic. It seems like such a short time ago that we were dancing at festivals, going out to eat in groups at our favorite restaurant, and singing along loud and proud to artists at live concerts. Not so much anymore. And we don't know if it will ever get back to normal.
One of the things I missed the most during quarantine was going out to eat. Yes, I got curbside, yes I got delivery, and yes I supported my local establishments. But it was definitely NOT the same as sitting down with your family to a birthday dinner at your special spot. And let's be honest, some of those very same places might not make it through the pandemic.
Eat This, Not That! has come up with some things that we might not be able to do again in a restaurant. And I kinda hate it. The list is below, y'all. Not set in stone, of course, but a possibility for all of these to occur.
- Have dinner with a large group. With social distancing guidelines being enforced, it's going to be very difficult to have more than just a few people sit at a table, or even in a room together. Whether it's for a special occasion, or just celebrating the end of the week. Spacing between tables is going to be a very big factor in how many will be seated at one time to eat. Bummer.
- Waiting in the restaurant until your table is ready. You'll probably be asked to go to your car and wait for a text to let you know when to come inside. Crowds in the foyer or lobby will probably no longer be acceptable because of social distancing.
- Stand in the bar to get a drink while you're waiting to be seated. How many times have you done this at La Fonda? Crowded restaurant bars could be a thing of the past
- Fight over the check. If you are used to snatching the bill away from the waiter's hand, and then plopping down your credit card to pay, well, that's probably going to change. To keep germs to a minimum, you'll probably be asked to pay on your phone. It could mean no credit card touching allowed.
- Eat at a buffet. We could see this one coming. And that goes for self serve condiments, drink machines, and utensil stations too. This is going to change so many businesses for awhile y'all. But who knows, the buffet could make a comeback in a big way.
- Walk in off the street and expect to sit down and eat at a restaurant. Reservations will most likely have to be made at some places to ensure social distancing. They are already doing this in New Orleans, so make sure you call ahead before you decide to patronize your favorite place. And we're not sure how long this will last.
- Tableside service. Having guacamole made fresh at your table, or Parmesan shaved onto your plate of spaghetti, or salad tossed right in front of your eyes is one of the things that might be going away for awhile. And I hate that I won't be able to experience the famous tableside Baked Alaska at Antoine's in New Orleans for awhile.