Woman Climbs Into Monkey Exhibit at Zoo and Feeds Them Hot Cheetos [VIDEO]

This woman is lucky she was not injured.

Watch as a woman at the El Paso Zoo sits in a spider monkey exhibit and feeds the primates hot Cheetos.

The zoo will reportedly file charges against this woman, who worked for a law firm. Once the firm was aware of this incident, she was released from her job.

Modifications are being made at the zoo so that this does not happen again. Sadly, this isn't the first time we've seen people put themselves and the animals at risk at a zoo.

Remember to never enter an animal's cage when visiting a zoo. Look from a distance, but NEVER attempt what this woman did below.