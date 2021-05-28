Which Team Has Best Odds to Win UEFA Euro 2020 This Summer?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media.

We are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2020 UEFA European Championship (Euro 2020) Tournament (a year late as shown by the title of the tournament), and the teams will be gearing up for a run at history.

With the semifinals and finals now set to be at full capacity at Wembley Stadium in London, fans and bettors alike will be extra excited for this competition.

If it is anything like the 2018 World Cup, which most people agree was the most exciting tournament in history, then we should have a great summer on tap.

Add in the fact that Copa America will be running concurrently with Euro 2020, and this is going to be like heaven for soccer fans and bettors, after going through hell for so long.

But which team is favored to win the title, and will that be the team that actually lifts the cup on July 11?

Right now, with many of the top teams’ squads listed, France has taken the lead as the favorite, which makes sense. Les Bleus are the World Cup champions from 2018 (4-2 over Croatia), and are now listed between +450 and +500 with sportsbooks. The addition of Karim Benzema to the squad for the first time in five years has made a big difference for the oddsmakers, who have bumped France slightly ahead of England (odds of +500).

Remember, England was leading its World Cup semifinal 1-0 against Croatia, only to fall apart in the second half and lose 2-1. This team is ultra-talented, and the Three Lions will have their home crowd behind them to root them to a first international crown since 1966.

But here is the thing about this cup: I would not be stunned to see any of seven or eight teams lift this trophy.

Take a look at the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings and you will see 11 of the top 16 teams in the world are from Europe. Realistically, France, England, Belgium (odds of +600 and a semifinalist at WC 2018), Spain (odds of +800), Germany (odds of +800), Portugal (defending champion with odds of +800), Italy (odds of +1000), and Netherlands (odds of +1300) have a shot to win.

Could there be a team like Denmark (odds of +2400 by William Hill) or some other squad to make a deep run in the tournament?

Of course.

But for a team outside of those seven to win four knockout stage matches would be a miracle, and that is why the odds are so long. This tournament, though, while dominated by the big boys, has seen its fair share of upsets.

Denmark in 1992 and Greece in 2004 come to mind.

But I would back one of the favorites, specifically France, Portugal, or Italy.

