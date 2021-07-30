This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media.

The Blues were struggling, but then Thomas Tuchel came in as the new head coach, and everything clicked. Chelsea ended the campaign with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto, to win its second European Cup in team history.

It was Manchester City that was favored in the final, and in fact all season, to win its first Champions League title by Illinois gambling experts from Betrivers. But as Pep Guardiola is wont to do in big games, he overthought the lineup, and Chelsea took advantage of a Kai Havertz first-half goal to lift the big-eared silver trophy at the end of May.

But that was last season: which team is favored right now to win the 2021-22 Champions League, and which teams might pull a Chelsea and come from down the odds to win?

Right now, it is that same Manchester City team that is the favorite with bet365 sports around the country, at odds of +350 to win its first Champions League crown. Ironically, the 2020 beaten finalists (in a 1-0 game as well), Paris Saint Germain (PSG), has the second best odds right now at +500, with 2020 winners Bayern Munich third choice at +600.

After those three teams, it is about the other three Premier League sides. Chelsea and Liverpool are both at odds of +800, and Manchester United is priced at +1300, just ahead of Barcelona at +1400.

With the financial problems that have been prevalent around the rest of the European leagues, the focus on the 21-22 title has to be on the four English clubs, PSG, and Bayern Munich. If you asked me right now which team I would back to win the title, before the transfer window closes at the end of August, I would have to say PSG at +500. Those odds are long enough for you to make some serious money on the play but also short enough where you are not backing a team that has no chance to win the title.

For me, I would throw out any team outside of the above six and then start paring down the wagers. If you are looking for a team like Chelsea that could come from down the odds, I would have to look in the same league and say Manchester United at +1300.

The Red Devils made it to the UEFA Europa League final in 2021, losing on penalties to Villareal. Since then, they have signed Jadon Sancho, who adds much-needed scoring and play-making to the right side of the 4-3-3 formation Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is primed to play, and

Raphaël Varane, who won four Champions League titles at CB with Real Madrid and also the 2018 World Cup with France.

If Manchester United can add in a defensive midfielder and maybe another defender over the next month, and mix in players from the best academy in the world (La Carrington), this team could be primed to make a deep run in the Champions League. At +1300, I am going to take a shot on the Red Devils and add in PSG at +500.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.