We know the LSU Golden Girls, but do you know the Golden Guys? The Golden Guys is a male non-profit dance and spirit team whose mission is to raise money for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. They have donated more than $10,000 to the OLOL Foundation. The Golden Guys will perform during halftime of the LSU women’s basketball game tonight, February 10th, against the Missouri Tigers at 6 PM at the Pete Maravich Center.

The Golden Guys all started when photos of Daniel Hoffmann, a physician assistant in the pediatric ER at OLOL went viral. He was wearing a homemade LSU Golden Girl costume and posed for photos across LSU campus. The photos immediately grabbed attention and he became a social media sensation that was named the “Golden Boy”. It was meant to be a way for him to repurpose a Halloween costume and eventually became something much bigger with a whole lot of meaning. After the word started to spread, Hoffman decided to use that to benefit the young patients at OLOL Children’s Hospital. His friends and other local men joined him and together they created the Golden Guys. The dance troupe includes 13 men of different backgrounds, ages, and ethnicities. They are a group of small business owners, news anchors, sales associates, and computer specialists that came together to raise money for the children.

They are known for wearing lots of sparkles. They usually have on gold sequin shorts and their purple Golden Guys T-shirt, complete with their white and gold capes. They have had a busy year and a lot of publicity as they’ve participated in the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade, Ebb & Flow Festival, and more.

