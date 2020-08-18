The ‘Golden Girls’ House Sold for $1 Million More Than Asking

It's a sad day for me. My bid to buy the "Golden Girls" house in California was not accepted. I was just $3.9 million short.

The home that was used for exterior shots of the popular '80s sitcom just sold for $4,000,620. That's a whopping $1 million over the asking price.

It seems there was a bidding frenzy. The house received 20 offers in 14 days and a bidding war was born. The result was nine different people going at it.

What's amazing is that the home is located in Los Angeles and not Florida, where the show was set. It has four bedrooms and is 2,901 square feet, which makes it a $1,379-per-square-foot home. Even if you don't know much about real estate -- that's a lot!

The agent said, "I knew there were a lot of 'Golden Girls' fans in the world but I had no idea there were this many."

I don't know who this agent is, but they just got educated in how much Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia have meant to many American's collective little lives.

There's no official word yet on who bought the home, but sadly it was not Betty White.

Several reports say that the family who purchased the home aren't really fans of the show but appreciate the home's architecture and location.