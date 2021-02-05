Watch Several Deer Run Through a Duck Hunter’s Decoys [VIDEO]

I don't think this duck hunter anticipated seeing this.

Watch as several deer run across a shallow pond where a duck hunter had his decoys for a hunt.

The deer race through the water and then ultimately head towards the man in the duck blind. Luckily they see him and make a quick turn.

Imagine sitting there, while waiting on ducks, and this shows up in your pond. What would you have done?

A friend of mine had something similar to this happen to him years ago when one lone deer walked across their pond,. but it did not come as close as these deer.

Close call.