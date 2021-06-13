Mama Duck and Ducklings Bring Busy New York Street to Halt

A mama duck and her ducklings gave New Yorkers quite a show when the mother duck and her gaggle of babies crossed a major Brooklyn street and ended up at a bagel shop.

Never has a mama duck and babies caused so much commotion in the greatest city in the world. Traffic stopped, people stopped and social media blew up with tweets, posts and pics of the cute little duck family of nine.

Make Way for the Ducklings

The Ducks Enter Bagel World

Oh, how a mother duck and her ducklings made an area of New York City pause for just a moment.

The ducks ended up at Bagel World located at 5th Avenue and 4th Street, near the refrigerated display cases.

Happy Ending

