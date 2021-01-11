In case you were just locked on the normal old professional Jim Nantz and Tony Romo CBS broadcast on Sunday for Saints-Bears Super Wild Card Weekend match-up you missed out. You missed out on a broadcast that was going on, on another network, a network mainly for kids in Nickelodeon where the slime was flowing, nostalgic TV shows were being referenced, and Young Sheldon was educating us on every NFL rule being called.

Noah Eagle, son of broadcasting legend Ian Eagle, was on the play-by-play, former NFL wide receiver and host of Good Morning Football Nate Burleson was on the color commentary. In addition, Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin were also participating in the live broadcast of the game as Gabby was up in the booth with the guys and Lumpkin was the sideline reporter.

It was a fun, light-hearted broadcast with many pop-culture references that was appealing to a whole new group of fans and it felt like a very smart/savvy move by the NFL. You love to see when a sport and a broadcast tries something new and different.

In case you missed it, here are the Nickelodeon highlights of the Saints-Bears game from Super Wild Card Weekend.

Personally, I loved how the end zone was transformed into the slime-zone, how the players were superimposed with Nickelodeon-style graphics, and how Sean Payton was SLIMED after the win.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook