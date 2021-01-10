Sean Payton Keeps His Promise And Gets Slimed By Nickelodeon After Saints Playoff Win

Sean Payton is a man of his word.

Earlier this week Sean Payton revealed that he wasn't even aware that the Saints-Bears Wild Card playoff game was the lone game that would be played on Nickelodeon's first-ever NFL broadcast. The broadcast had its own announcers, graphics, and was totally geared toward a younger audience.

Oh, and there was also slime.

Speaking of slime, when Sean Payton learned of the Nickelodeon broadcast he mentioned he would be willing to get slimed if the Saints won. After the Saints beat the Bears 21-9, the Saints head coach made good on his promise.

Here's another angle.

You can hear the cheering and jubilant reaction when Coach Payton is slimed, but you can guarantee that the Saints play-caller will be getting to business soon as the Saints are set to host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round next Sunday at 5:40 p.m.