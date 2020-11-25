Utility player Jolie Readeaux, who has been a member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns for the past three seasons, is heading to a Conference USA school to play for her former assistant coach at UL.

Readeaux, who started 21 games for Louisiana at three different positions during the 2018 season, will be playing for the UAB Blazers next season.

UAB is coached by Joe Guthrie, who was an assistant coach for the Cajuns during the 2018 season, Readeaux's first with UL, and Gerry Glasco's first with the program.

Readeaux, known as "Jo Jo" becomes the second former Cajun to find a new college home this week, as we learned on Monday night that infielder Brittany Holland elected to transfer to Arizona St.

As a freshman in 2018, Readeaux appeared in 42 games for the Cajuns, including 21 as a starter, spread between first base (3), second base (10), right field (2), and designated player (6). She hit .235 with one home run and 15 runs batted in, to go along with five stolen bases.

As a sophomore in 2019, Readeaux appeared in 28 games, including one as a starter, hitting .182 with one homer and two RBI's.

Readeaux sat out 2020, recovering from a knee injury that she suffered late in the 2019 campaign.

A native of Houston, Readeaux attended Cypress Lakes High School where she hit .494 with 25 RBI's in her senior season, earning District 17-6A Defensive MVP, as well as being an all-state selection.

An outstanding student, Readeaux was a member of the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner's List in 2018 and 2019.

Readeaux will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at UAB.

UAB seems like a good fit for Readeaux, as she'll be playing for a coach that very familiar with her skill-set and knows how to utilize her.

We wish Jo Jo nothing but the best at her new college softball home.