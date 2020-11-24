UL’s Brittany Holland Transferring to Pac-12 School

An Opening Day starter for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in head coach Gerry Glasco's first year at the helm will apparently be playing for a Pac-12 program when the 2021 college softball season begins.

Third baseman/first baseman Brittany Holland will be attending Arizona St. next semester.

On Monday, Holland referenced Arizona St. on social media.

On Monday night, the news did indeed break that Holland will be leaving UL for Arizona St., where she will join the program as a graduate student and still have three years of eligibility remaining.

We wish Holland the very best of luck, as she's had more than her share of misfortune over her three years in Lafayette, and now it's time that Lady Luck pays her back.

Holland, who played one season at Central Arizona College, was named an NJCAA first-team All-American following the 2017 season, after hitting .471, to go along with 15 home runs and 81 runs batted in.

Prior to the 2018 season, Holland signed with Louisiana before opening the year as the starting second baseman and the #5 hitter in the batting order.

Her season came to an abrupt end in the third game of the season, however. During a 7-1 win over Evansville, Holland tore the ACL in her right knee, while crossing home plate.

In only three games that season, Holland accumulated 4 hits in 7 at-bats, while scoring twice, and driving in three runs.

After a successful surgery, Holland was expected to be fully recovered by the start of the 2019 season before the injury bug hit her yet again.

During preseason drills prior to the 2019 campaign, Holland tore the ACL in her left knee, causing her to miss the entire season.

It really was an unfortunate setback for Holland, who worked so hard to rehab her first knee injury, and then injured her other knee.

A lot of athletes would have just mentally checked out, or just wouldn't have had the ability to bounce back after two knee surgeries, but Holland is obviously not one of your ordinary athletes.

She pushed aside any self-pity, buried any doubt, and worked hard to get back on the diamond.

That hard work paid off last season when Holland appeared in 11 games, including seven as a starter, hitting .333 with one homer and five runs batted in before the Coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the second half of the season.

Now, Holland, a graduate of Mesquite High School in Gilbert Arizona, is heading back home to play for a top-flight program in her home state.

Again, we wish Brittany nothing but the best in the future, as Arizona St. is not only getting a player that will help them on the field but a fine young lady as well.