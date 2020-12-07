ULM Fires Football Coach Matt Viator

ULM Warhawks head coach Matt Viator has been fired, according to multiple sources.

News of Viator's dismissal was first reported by Aaron Dietrich of KNOE-TV.

The Warhawks have had a rough season, currently sitting at 0-10 with one game left against Troy on December 17th.

Warhawks defensive coordinator Scott Stoker will be ULM's interim coach, per multiple reports.

Viator went 19-39 in 5 seasons at ULM, after a successful tenure with his alma mater, McNeese State.

While head coach of the Cowboys, Viator went 78-33, leading McNeese to the playoff on five occasions.

Viator is the second Sun Belt coach to be let go in as many days.

South Alabama announced yesterday Steve Campbell would not return as head coach in 2021.