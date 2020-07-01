ULM Extends Matt Viator

It looks as though one Sun Belt Conference head football coach will be staying in his current capacity for a few more years.

College Football Talk reported on Tuesday that ULM has extended the contract of Matt Viator for two years.

The contract, which apparently was finalized last week, now runs through the 2022 season.

The 56-year old Viator, who has been the head coach at ULM for the last four seasons, has guided the Warhawks to an overall record of 19-29, including a 5-7 finish in 2019.

Prior to taking the position at ULM, Viator was the head coach at McNeese St. for ten seasons (2006-2015), guiding the Cowboys to an overall mark of 78-33, including four Southland Conference titles, while winning league Coach of the Year honors on three separate occasions.