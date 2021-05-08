UL Softball Falls to ULM In Regular Season Finale

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns wrapped up their 2021 college softball season on a sour note on Saturday afternoon.

14th-ranked Louisiana fell to the ULM Warhawks, 2-1, at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in the final game of a three-game Sun Belt Conference series, representing the final games of the 2021 regular season for both squads.

The Cajuns won the first two games of the series, winning 10-1 on Thursday night, before capturing an 8-6 triumph on Friday night, extending their Sun Belt Conference series win streak to 64, a school and Sun Belt Conference record, as well as the longest current conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana has not dropped a conference series since the weekend of St. Patrick's Day in 2013.

The loss put an end to UL's 24-game win streak over the Warhawks, which dated back to the 2012 season.

Louisiana captured the regular-season Sun Belt Conference championship, their 17th in the 20 years of completed competition in league play while securing their 22nd-consecutive 40-win season.

ULM got on the scoreboard first, scoring a run in the top half of the first inning when Korie Kreps belted a solo home run, her fourth of the season, which gave them a quick 1-0 lead.

The Warhawks extended their lead in the top half of the second inning when Andie Edwards began the frame with an infield single before later scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat off Madelyn Fletcher, which widened their advantage to 2-0.

Louisiana scored it first run of the game in the bottom half of the fourth inning when Jade Gortarez began the frame with a leadoff single, before later scoring on a single by Sophie Piskos, which trimmed the deficit to 2-1.

That was as close as the Cajuns would get, however, as ULM hung on for the 2-1 win.

Louisiana, who outhit by ULM, 8-2, was led at the plate by Gortarez, who went 2-for-3 arun scored, while Piskos drove home their only run.

In a winning cause for ULM, Kreps homered.

Amber Coons (5-4) recorded the win in the circle for the Warhawks, tossing 3.2 innings of one-hit shutout relief.

Summer Ellyson was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Cajuns, allowing only two runs on two hits over 7.0 innings of work.

View the game box score.

With the victory, ULM ended the regular season with a record of 16-30, overall, along with a 6-15 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Louisiana fell to 40-10 and 21-3, respectively.

The Cajuns return to action on Wednesday in Troy, Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference Postseason Tournament.