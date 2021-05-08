UL Softball Falls to ULM In Regular Season Finale
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns wrapped up their 2021 college softball season on a sour note on Saturday afternoon.
14th-ranked Louisiana fell to the ULM Warhawks, 2-1, at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in the final game of a three-game Sun Belt Conference series, representing the final games of the 2021 regular season for both squads.
The Cajuns won the first two games of the series, winning 10-1 on Thursday night, before capturing an 8-6 triumph on Friday night, extending their Sun Belt Conference series win streak to 64, a school and Sun Belt Conference record, as well as the longest current conference win streak in the nation.
Louisiana has not dropped a conference series since the weekend of St. Patrick's Day in 2013.
The loss put an end to UL's 24-game win streak over the Warhawks, which dated back to the 2012 season.
Louisiana captured the regular-season Sun Belt Conference championship, their 17th in the 20 years of completed competition in league play while securing their 22nd-consecutive 40-win season.
ULM got on the scoreboard first, scoring a run in the top half of the first inning when Korie Kreps belted a solo home run, her fourth of the season, which gave them a quick 1-0 lead.
The Warhawks extended their lead in the top half of the second inning when Andie Edwards began the frame with an infield single before later scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat off Madelyn Fletcher, which widened their advantage to 2-0.
Louisiana scored it first run of the game in the bottom half of the fourth inning when Jade Gortarez began the frame with a leadoff single, before later scoring on a single by Sophie Piskos, which trimmed the deficit to 2-1.
That was as close as the Cajuns would get, however, as ULM hung on for the 2-1 win.
Louisiana, who outhit by ULM, 8-2, was led at the plate by Gortarez, who went 2-for-3 arun scored, while Piskos drove home their only run.
In a winning cause for ULM, Kreps homered.
Amber Coons (5-4) recorded the win in the circle for the Warhawks, tossing 3.2 innings of one-hit shutout relief.
Summer Ellyson was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Cajuns, allowing only two runs on two hits over 7.0 innings of work.
With the victory, ULM ended the regular season with a record of 16-30, overall, along with a 6-15 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Louisiana fell to 40-10 and 21-3, respectively.
The Cajuns return to action on Wednesday in Troy, Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference Postseason Tournament.