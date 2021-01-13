ULM Brings on Rich Rodriguez as Offensive Coordinator

The ULM Warhawks are adding a former head coach at five different Power Five schools to their coaching staff.

ULM is bringing aboard Rich Rodriguez, the former head coach at West Virginia, Michigan, and Arizona as the new offensive coordinator.

Rodriguez joins the staff of Terry Bowden, who was named the new head coach of the Warhawks last month.

A former offensive coordinator at Tulane (1997-1998) and Clemson (1999-2000) under Bowden's brother, Tommy Bowden, Rodriguez became the head coach at West Virginia in 2001 and guided the Mountaineers to an overall record of 60-26 over seven seasons including a combined record of 32-5 over his last three seasons there (2005-2007).

The best season for West Virginia under Rodriguez took place in 2005, when the Mountaineers finished the season 11-1, including a 38-35 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl while finishing the season ranked number five in the final Associated Press top 25 poll.

In 2008, Rodriguez left West Virginia for Michigan, where he compiled an overall record of 15-22 over three seasons (2008-2010) for the Wolverines before being dismissed.

In 2012, Rodriguez became the head coach at Arizona, where he accumulated an overall record of 43-35 over six seasons with the Wildcats.

The 57-year old Rodriguez was out of coaching in 2018 prior to serving as the offensive coordinator for one season at Ole Miss in 2019.

A native of Grant Town, West Virginia, Rodriguez also served as the head coach at Salem in 1988 and Glenville St. from 1990-1996.

Over parts of 16 seasons as a Division I head coach, Rodriguez has compiled an overall record of 118-83, while guiding his teams to 12 bowl games.