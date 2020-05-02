UL Softball to Add Vanessa Foreman

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be adding a talented left-handed pitcher, who was heavily recruited out of high school, to their roster for the 2021 college softball season.

On Friday, we told you that the program and two Arizona players currently in the transfer portal, pitcher Vanessa Foreman and utility player Ivy Davis, had mutual interest.

Well, as it turns out, Louisiana will indeed be adding at least one of those young ladies.

Sources confirm to us that Foreman, who did not pitch in 2020, as she was scheduled to take a redshirt prior to the season being canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, committed to the Cajuns on Friday night.

She is expected to officially sign with the program next week.

A native of Lakewood, California, Foreman entered the transfer portal in late April.

In 9.1 innings in 2019, Foreman compiled an overall record of 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA.

Foreman, who has three years of eligibility remaining, was ranked as the 53rd best recruit nationally by Extra Inning Softball coming out of the prep ranks at Gahr High School, where she went 11-2 with a 1.05 ERA as a senior.