UL Softball/Arizona Transfers Have Mutual Interest

It's far from a done deal, but the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have an interest in a couple of softball players who played for Arizona last season.

The two players, one an infielder and the other a pitcher, are both currently in the transfer portal.

Sources tell us that there is mutual interest between Louisiana and Ivy Davis, who was the primary starting first baseman for the Wildcats last season, and Vanessa Foreman, a left-handed pitcher who was taking a redshirt season and did not pitch in 2020.

A native of Huntington Beach, California, Davis entered the transfer portal in April.

Capable of playing multiple positions, Davis hit .305 with three home runs and 13 runs batted in during the 2020 season.

A starter at first base, shortstop, second base, left field, and right field during her collegiate career at Arizona, Davis was ranked by Flo Softball as the number 48 recruit n the nation coming out of Huntington Beach High School.

Davis has two years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Lakewood, California, Foreman entered the transfer portal about a week after Davis.

In 9.1 innings in 2019, Foreman compiled an overall record of 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA.

Foreman, who has three years of eligibility remaining, was ranked as the 53rd best recruit nationally by Extra Inning Softball coming out of the prep ranks at Gahr High School.

Again, there have been no commitments, and no offers, to our knowledge. There is only mutual interest between the two young ladies and the Louisiana program