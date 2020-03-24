The Effects of Social Distancing on Your Mental Health (AUDIO)

As a society, we have busy and active lives. Social distancing has been difficult for many of us as the coronavirus pandemic has continued on.

"As humans we are made for connection," says Hannah Comeaux, LPC-S, LMFT, a Licensed Professional Counselor and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. "If we go long periods of time without socialization, it can often affect our mood and mental health."

Many of us use the gym, churches, small groups and other social gatherings as an outlet or way to de-stress. Now, we are seeing ourselves rely even more on social media and other technological avenues to navigate this transition.

How do we navigate through this transition? Hannah has these tips:

1) Utilize technology to connect. I know it’s not the same as social interaction but it’s a great alternative. Connect with others by calling, texting and using video chat such as Skype, Zoom or Facetime.

2) Find an online support group to stay connected. Many churches and small groups are online as well. Some gyms are offering online workout classes to help you feel connected to your instructor and others so you can still get in your workout.

3) If your anxiety or depression is more than you can handle during this difficult time, many therapists are offering telehealth – online counseling - as a secure and HIPPA compliant alternative to receive services from the comfort of your home.

4) Take this opportunity to slow down and reconnect with your family. Schedule game nights, cook together with the family or have a movie night.

LISTEN to her discuss this issue on OFFSIDES with Brandon Comeaux and Shannon Wilkerson: