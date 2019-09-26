Saints vs Cowboys Thursday Injury Report
Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be rocking, as the New Orleans Saints (2-1) welcome the Dallas Cowboys (3-0) for a primetime matchup.
Tickets for the game are the hottest in the league for week 4, with some costing as much as $9,700 on the secondary market.
Both teams are gearing up for the showdown, and both have key players who sat out of practice again today due to injury.
Saints punter Thomas Morstead is the only new addition to the injury report from yesterday, as he missed today due to an illness.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right Thumb
|DNP
|DNP
|OL
|Will Clapp
|Hand
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Larry Warford
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Sheldon Rankins
|Achilles
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|NIR
|LP
|FP
|TE
|Jared Cook
|NIR
|LP
|FP
|FB
|Zach Line
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|P
|Thomas Morstead
|Illness
|DNP
DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DE
|Tyrone Crawford
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Antwaun Woods
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Tavon Austin
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|S
|Kavon Frazier
|NIR/Achilles
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Luke Gifford
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|G
|Zack Martin
|Back
|LP
|DNP
|S
|Xavier Woods
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Sean Lee
|Knee
|FP
|LP