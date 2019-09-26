Saints vs Cowboys Thursday Injury Report

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be rocking, as the New Orleans Saints (2-1) welcome the Dallas Cowboys (3-0) for a primetime matchup.

Tickets for the game are the hottest in the league for week 4, with some costing as much as $9,700 on the secondary market.

Both teams are gearing up for the showdown, and both have key players who sat out of practice again today due to injury.

Saints punter Thomas Morstead is the only new addition to the injury report from yesterday, as he missed today due to an illness.

LP - limited participant           FP - full participant          DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRTre'Quan SmithAnkleDNPDNP
QBDrew BreesRight ThumbDNPDNP
OLWill ClappHandDNPDNP
GLarry WarfordShoulderLPLP
TTerron ArmsteadKneeLPLP
DTSheldon RankinsAchillesLPLP
DECameron JordanNIRLPFP
TEJared CookNIRLPFP
FBZach LineKneeLPFP
PThomas MorsteadIllnessDNP

 

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DETyrone CrawfordHipDNPDNP
WRMichael GallupKneeDNPDNP
DTAntwaun WoodsKneeDNPDNP
WRTavon AustinConcussionLPLP
WRAmari CooperAnkleLPLP
SKavon FrazierNIR/AchillesLPLP
LBLuke GiffordAnkleLPLP
GZack MartinBackLPDNP
SXavier WoodsAnkleLPLP
LBSean LeeKneeFPLP
Filed Under: dallas cowboys, New Orleans Saints, thomas morstead
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top