Saints vs Cowboys Thursday Injury Report

Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be rocking, as the New Orleans Saints (2-1) welcome the Dallas Cowboys (3-0) for a primetime matchup.

Tickets for the game are the hottest in the league for week 4, with some costing as much as $9,700 on the secondary market.

Both teams are gearing up for the showdown, and both have key players who sat out of practice again today due to injury.

Saints punter Thomas Morstead is the only new addition to the injury report from yesterday, as he missed today due to an illness.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Tre'Quan Smith Ankle DNP DNP QB Drew Brees Right Thumb DNP DNP OL Will Clapp Hand DNP DNP G Larry Warford Shoulder LP LP T Terron Armstead Knee LP LP DT Sheldon Rankins Achilles LP LP DE Cameron Jordan NIR LP FP TE Jared Cook NIR LP FP FB Zach Line Knee LP FP P Thomas Morstead Illness DNP

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT