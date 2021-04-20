Saints Sign Former Tulane Center Christian Montano

After a workout with the New Orleans Saints, former Tulane center Christian Montano is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the team, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Montana the second alum of the Green Wave to sign with the team in the last week, joining wide receiver Jalen McCluskey.

Montano spent the majority of his collegiate career at Brown University, where he was a captain for and an All-Ivy League selection.

He played one season with the Green Wave as a graduate transfer, starting every game in 2019.

