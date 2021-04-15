Former Tulane Standout Stays In The Big Easy – Signs With New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints signed Jalen McCleskey today, who most recently played down the road for the Tulane Green Wave. McCleskey had a solid year last season, while he also showed his abilities during his time at Oklahoma State.

McCleskey has seen snaps in multiple offenses from multiple positions throughout his college career and has proven his ability to operate as a professional. He as also proven he is a deep threat, especially by putting up a blazing 4.28 40-yard dash during his virtual combine this year.

The Saints could prove to be the perfect place for McCleskey to land. Numerous young receivers have shown that if you can run good routes and catch the football, like Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith have done recently, you can get playing time in NOLA.

I am definitely looking forward to seeing the guy, who has already proven he can play in the Big Easy, show out in the Superdome some day in the future.

