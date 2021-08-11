Saints RB Ty Montgomery Carted Off Training Camp Field

More bad news for the New Orleans Saints.

Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery reportedly suffered an injury at training camp this morning and had to be carted off the field according to multiple media members in attendance.

At this point, Saints fans should expect bad news each day of training camp.

Whether it's a veteran abruptly retiring, or a Pro Bowl kicker getting surgery, or a star wide receiver at odds with the organization, or a first-round rookie in Peyton Turner who was looking great in camp and left the field early yesterday (and not spotted at today's practice), a difficult training camp continues for the Saints.

Turner's status isn't known at this time, but leaving the field early one day and not being seen the next has only led Saints fans to panic, which at this point, is understandable.

Montgomery's health status is currently unknown.

