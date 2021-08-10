Two-time New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson is hanging up his cleats.

Robinson was the Saints first round pick in 2010 (32nd overall), but his best years came on others teams, most notably, the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 when he was a key cog in the Super Bowl champions defense.

He returned to New Orleans in 2018, but suffered an injury early in the season. The last two seasons, he was near the back of the cornerback rotation, and more prominent on special teams.

As thin as the Saints cornerback room is heading into 2021, Robinson was viewed as a likely starter this season. Not anymore.

The challenges keep piling up for New Orleans, who have already been through a difficult offseason, and a less than ideal training camp to this point.

Between Michael Thomas' surgery and social media drama, to kicker Wil Lutz's injury, to David Onyemata's 6 game suspension, and a bevy of other less than ideal headlines, Robinson's abrupt retirement feels like par for the course at this point.

