Saints LB Kwon Alexander Tore His Achilles, Done For Season

In a 52-33 Christmas day win over the Vikings, the New Orleans Saints came out of the game with plenty of positives.

However, there was one huge negative. A season-ending Achilles tear suffered by starting linebacker Kwon Alexander, according to multiple reports.

Alexander came to the Saints in early November via a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, making a positive impact on the defense.

With Alexander's season over, the man he replaced in the starting lineup, Alex Anzalone, will slide back into his starting role.

In 6 games with the Saints, Alexander tallied 24 tackles, a forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries.