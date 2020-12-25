Saints LB Kwon Alexander Tore His Achilles, Done For Season
In a 52-33 Christmas day win over the Vikings, the New Orleans Saints came out of the game with plenty of positives.
However, there was one huge negative. A season-ending Achilles tear suffered by starting linebacker Kwon Alexander, according to multiple reports.
Alexander came to the Saints in early November via a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, making a positive impact on the defense.
With Alexander's season over, the man he replaced in the starting lineup, Alex Anzalone, will slide back into his starting role.
In 6 games with the Saints, Alexander tallied 24 tackles, a forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries.
