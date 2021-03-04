Saints Kicker Wil Lutz Agrees to Contract Restructure

As the New Orleans Saints remain around $55 million over the salary cap, they continue to chip away at it.

One day after restructuring the contract of defensive tackle David Onyemata, and cutting tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill, the team has now restructured the contract of another key player.

One-time Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz restructured his deal today, taking $1.7 million off the cap in 2021, according to multiple reports, and first reported by Ian Rapoport.

Lutz inked a lucrative five-year, $20.25 million extension with New Orleans in 2019.

Lutz has appeared in 80 regular-season games with the Saints, serving as the team's kicker in every game since 2016. He's made 142 out of 164 field-goal attempts, including 13 of 50 or more yards.

