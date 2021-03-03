Saints Free Up Cap Space, Re-Sign Gray & Restructure Another Deal

While NFL fans continue to speculate over trade rumors of big names, teams continue to make smaller moves to retain key role players.

The Saints made a pair of roster moves, freeing up cap space and retaining one of their best special teams players.

J.T. Gray has been a stud on special teams for New Orleans since making the 53 man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He earned 2nd team AP All-Pro honors in 2019.

As much as the future of the quarterback position will define the next era of Saints football, a culmination of smart moves that don't draw headlines has been a big key to the Saints success over the last four offseasons.

Expect more contract restructuring in the coming days, and potentially a trade or two.

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic

25 NFL Records Held By Saints WR Michael Thomas

10 Photos That Encapsulate The Sadness Of Falcons Fans