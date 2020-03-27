First, the Masters. Now, the U. S. Open.

Golf.com is quoting a New York Post story that says the decision has been made to postpone the United States Open Golf Championship.

The tournament is scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot Country Club, just 30 miles north of New York City in Mamaronek.

Officials said they were "optimistic" about having the tournament at Winged Foot. The USGA had previously said they would wait until mid-April to make any decision regarding the four day event.