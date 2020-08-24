Report: Saints Cut Veteran LB Nigel Bradham

Veteran linebacker Nigel Bradham's time in New Orleans was short-lived.

Bradham, 30, signed a one-year deal with the Saints on July 30th, hoping to make an impact in the middle lien of the New Orleans defense.

Some pundits expected him to compete for a starting role.

Today, he was released by the team, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Just last week, Bradham spoke to the local media, sharing how pleased he was to be with the Saints.

“Oh, it’s been great man. Obviously, it’s a great organization. An organization that knows how to win and knows how to compete and puts themselves in position to be in great situations late in the year." explained Bradham. "So anytime you get an opportunity to join a situation like that you’re extremely blessed, which, I’m fortunate to be and obviously happy to be here and enjoy a new city. Obviously, (I have) a lot of new teammates, getting to know them, and just trying to fit in and do my thing."

Bradham spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, after playing for the Buffalo Bills for four seasons (2012-2015).