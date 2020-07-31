Saints to Sign Nigel Bradham

The New Orleans Saints are going to be adding some experienced depth to their linebacking unit.

The team agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Nigel Bradham on Thursday.

The deal is reportedly for one year.

The 30-year old Bradham spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, after playing for the Buffalo Bills for four seasons (2012-2015).

A native of Crawfordville, Florida, Bradham played his college football at Florida St., before being drafted by the Bills in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Bradham had the best season of his career with Buffalo in 2014, compiling 104 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, both career highs.

A starter at linebacker for Philadelphia the last four years, before being released back in February, Bradham totaled 61 stops last season.

Over parts of 8 seasons in the NFL, Bradham has appeared in 115 games, including 96 as a starter, tallying 403 career tackles.