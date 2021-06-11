Report: Pat Casey Unlikely to be Next Head Baseball Coach at LSU

Former Oregon State head baseball coach Pat Casey is unlikely to be the next head coach at LSU, according to a report from Wilson Alexander and Andrea Gallo of The Advocate.

Reports surfaced earlier this week of Casey being the lead candidate to fill the role that will soon be vacant when the Tiger's season ends, as current head coach Paul Mainieri is retiring.

Casey, 62, was a confounding name to come up in the search due to his recent history.

In 24 seasons as head coach at Oregon State, Casey compiled a career record of 900-458-6, was named the NCAA Baseball Coach of the year 5 times and won three College World Series Championships.

However, he deservedly earned widespread criticism for his support of former Beavers pitcher Luke Heimlich in 2017 and 2018.

During the 2017 postseason, The Oregonian discovered Heimlich had pled guilty in 2012 to one felony account of child molestation with his 6-year-old niece when he was 15.

Casey publicly supported Heimlich, though Heimlich withdrew from the Oregon State College World Series roster that postseason.

Heimlich stated he never told Casey about his past felony until shortly before The Oregonian published the story.

In 2018, Casey continued to stand by Heimlich, allowed him back on the team, despite strong objections from many.

The Beavers went on to win another College World Series. Following that, Casey retired, stating he didn't have the energy to coach anymore.

However, many have concluded he stepped away due to the public backlash against him and the program for allowing Heimlich to continue to play.

It's hard to comprehend why LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward thought Casey would be a remotely good idea.

"Unlikely to be the next head coach" should change to "will never be the next head coach" at LSU.

The Tigers are scheduled to play against Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional this weekend.

