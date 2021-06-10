Report: 62 Year Old Pat Casey is Lead Candidate to be Next LSU Baseball Coach

Former Oregon State baseball coach Pat Casey, 62, has reportedly surfaced as the lead candidate to be the next head baseball coach at LSU.

Casey retired in 2018 after winning a third national championship as head coach of the Beavers.

With a career record of 900-458-6, he was named the NCAA Baseball Coach of the year 5 times during his 24 seasons at Oregon State.

While Casey's coaching accolades are plentiful, he earned widespread criticism for his support of former Beavers pitcher Luke Heimlich.

During the 2017 postseason, The Oregonian discovered Heimlich had pled guilty in 2012 to one felony account of child molestation with his 6-year-old niece when he was 15.

Casey publicly supported Heimlich, though Heimlich withdrew from the Oregon State College World Series roster that postseason.

Heimlich stated he never told Casey about his past felony until shortly before The Oregonian published the story.

In 2018, Casey continued to stand by Heimlich, allowed him back on the team, despite strong objections from many.

The Beavers went on to win another College World Series. Following that, Casey retired.

LSU is in search of a new baseball coach after Paul Mainieri, 63, announced he would retire at the conclusion of the Tigers season.

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward recently hired legendary Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey to fill the same position for the Tigers.

LSU baseball is scheduled to play against Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional this weekend.

