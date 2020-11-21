The typical human body has 24 ribs.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees fractured nearly half of his.

ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder spoke to Brees today, learning he has 11 fractured ribs, 6 more than originally thought.

Brees suffered the rib injury, along with a punctured lung, in last Sunday's win against the San Francisco 49ers. (Here is more on how a player recovers from a punctured lung)

Despite the injury, Brees has been in good spirits this week, sharing pictures on IG with his family during his rehab process, and enjoying the music at practice on Thursday.

It still hasn't kept fans from being emotional about the entire situation.

Jameis Winston replaced him for the majority of the quarterback snaps in the second half, while Taysom Hill had his usual dose plays behind center.

Head coach Sean Payton surprised many when he reportedly made the decision to start Taysom Hill this Sunday against the rival Falcons, with the intent of keeping him in at quarterback.

New Orleans (7-2) hosts Atlanta (3-6) at noon on Sunday.