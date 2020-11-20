WHO DAT SAID THEY GONE BEAT THEM, SAINTS? How about a sixth straight win for New Orleans as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in week 10.

Each week of this season I'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.

It was quite the emotional game on Sunday as the Saints lost their leader in quarterback Drew Brees who began the game with three broken ribs on his right side. He then went onto break two on the left side and suffered a collapsed lung and unfortunately had to take himself out of the football game...

Enter Jameis Winston who was able to do just enough as the Saints beat a banged-up 49ers squad dealing with a ton of injuries. The big question this week has been who will fill the shoes of Brees against the hated Atlanta Falcons?

How about most of the defense showing up to play as well, the team got constant pressure on Nick Mullens, was able to force a couple of turnovers, and beat a team they were supposed to beat.

Do you think the Saints should bring in a specialist to take a look at Brees? The Emotional Saints Fan certainly thinks he could help.

In case you missed it this week check it out here:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook