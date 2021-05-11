Recreational Red Snapper Season to Begin May 28th in Louisiana

I personally have never felt the tug of a red snapper on the end of my line while fishing off the coast of Louisiana. However, many of you have, and based on your description of the moment, it sounds like the kind of thing everyone should experience once in their lifetime.

Louisiana anglers who enjoy a good battle and an even better recipe involving a red snapper can soon start wetting a line in the state and federal waters of our state's coastline. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced last week that the state's weekend private recreational season will begin on May 28th.

During the season anglers are subject to a two fish per person limit per day and each species harvested must be 16 inches long or longer. Fishing for red snapper will be allowed in Louisiana waters on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, throughout the course of the season.

The season will also include two Monday dates. Those dates are Monday, May 31st for Memorial Day and Monday, September 6th, Labor Day. The season will continue until landings approach or reach the state's allocation for harvest of the species. Currently those limits are set at 832,493 pounds or about 19% of the Gulf of Mexico's private recreational angling quota.

By the way, your Louisiana fishing license will be coming up for renewal next month. You can purchase that renewal online through the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website. You can also read more about the red snapper season and the seasons that have been allocated for other popular game fish that live in and around the state's coastal waters.

