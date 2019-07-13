Power outages are already being reported in South Louisiana as Tropical Storm Barry approaches landfall.

Below are links to power outage maps from Entergy, Slemco, Cleco and a State map where you can monitor power outages all over Louisiana as Tropical Storm Barry moves through.

For Entergy customers, to report electric emergencies or power outages do not use email. Emergencies: 1-800-368-3749 (1-800-ENTERGY). Power outages: 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE).

Entergy Outage Map

For Slemco customers, report an outage by calling 1-888-275-3626.

Slemco Outage Map

For Cleco customers, notify Cleco of your outage by calling 1-800-622-6537 or by texting "OUT" to 25326.

Cleco Outage Map

Below is the outage map for all of Louisiana.

Louisiana Outage Map