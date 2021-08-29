Households across Acadiana will begin dealing with power outages as Hurricane Ida makes its way through Louisiana. With this map, you can keep track of outages throughout Acadiana and the state.

Louisiana Power Outage Map

The real- time map at poweroutages.us will help you keep track of outages in your area and around Louisiana.

As you'll see on the bottom left hand corner of the map, the percentage of power outages reported coincide with different colors making it easy to identify the scope of the power issues across the State.

To keep track of power outages across Louisiana as Hurricane Ida moves through, head over to poweroutages.us.