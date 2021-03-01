Pizza Joint in Iowa is Blowin’ Up Social Media With New Pizza Creation

Fong's Pizza in Iowa is causing a mountain of controversy when it comes to what belongs on a pizza. The Loopy Fruits Pizza, which appears in the breakfast section of the restaurant's menu, has pizza lovers all over the world wondering why would anyone eat it.

Pineapple and anchovies on pizza have been a sensitive subject among pizza connoisseurs for ages. Most say no to both but not everyone. Same with the Loopy Fruits Pizza, fruity flavored cereal on a pizza? Most say no, just no. But not everyone.

Thanks to the Loopy Fruits Pizza controversy happening on social media, Fong's business is booming. People are going in to either try it or rebuke it as though it were the Devil himself.

Fong's Loopy Fruits Pizza has only three toppings, sweet cream cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese and the cereal, that's it.

According to Today, the restaurant's co-founder Gwen Page says they like being different at Fong's.

We wanted to provide an option that we thought would be fun for children because of the suburban market. But we also love doing things that are just off the wall.-Co-founder Gwen Page.