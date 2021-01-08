The Best Pizza in Each State- Dean-O’s Pizza is Louisiana’s

HUGE congrats to Dean-O's Pizza for being chosen the best pizza place in Louisiana. Mashed put together a list of each state’s BEST pizza spot. They compiled this list of the best of the best pizza joints in the United States by listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing.

Facebook of Deano's South

There are more than 60,000 pizza places in the country so to get on this list is a pretty big honor. Our very own Dean-O's Pizza put Lafayette on the pizza map. There are so many different types of pizza on this list in terms of technique and toppings. For the full article from Mash, click here.

Love, Love, Love our unique culture and the people who embody it here. Thank you Acadiana for 50 years of support! -Tim Metcalf

The list is done alphabetically starting with Alabama and ending with Wyoming. There is no doubt your mouth will be watering after you watch the video below. If you want to just skip to Louisiana to check out what they have to say about Dean-O's, it’s at 06:51.

Tim Metcalf, owner of Dean-O's Pizza, said he is so proud and honored. He is proud of all the hard work and dedication given by his family and staff. Metcalf said he thanks Acadiana for 50 years of support.

Mashed, the creator of the best pizza list, is the ultimate destination for all things food. If you’re looking for the latest foodie news, chef news, or dinner inspiration, Mashed is the place to go for information. They bill themselves as the “Ultimate Destination for Food Lovers” on YouTube.