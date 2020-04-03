OCHS Star Keon Coleman Receives Offer From Oklahoma

A local prep football standout has been offered a scholarship by another Power Five school.

Opelousas Catholic High School standout Keon Coleman, arguably the top two-sport star in the area, tweeted on Thursday that he has received an offer from Oklahoma.

In addition, Coleman also shared that he has received an offer from another Power Five school, Mississippi St., along with Ohio.

Last Week, Coleman received offers from Arizona and Boston College.

Also in March, Coleman shared on social media that he has received college football scholarship offers from Wake Forest and Louisville.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley shared the news on social media that Coleman had been officially offered by Louisiana in February.

A receiver/safety, Coleman first visited UL last spring.

Coleman has also reportedly been offered football scholarships by such schools as Virginia, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, Tulane, Arkansas St., Grambling St., UTSA, Syracuse, Florida A&M, Houston, Michigan St., Indiana, Coastal Carolina, ULM, Kansas, Florida St., FIU, and Nicholls St.

A 6-foot-4 guard in basketball, Coleman has reportedly received roundball offers from UNO, Coastal Carolina, Nicholls St., and McNeese.

Currently a junior, Coleman is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.